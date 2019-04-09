Captain Agyekum, who is based at Burma Camp in Accra, is said to have been assaulted by a gang of three men.

The victim is currently on admission at the 37 Military Hospital after suffering a fractured arm.

The suspects have since been identified as Godfred Atta Bosompem, Afum Cafman and an unnamed third person.

According to a report by Accra-based Starr FM, the suspects first beat up the father of the military man, who reported it to his son.

Angry about the incident, Captain Agyekum approached the suspects to interrogate them, but tempers flared and the suspects rather pounced on him and brutalized him causing a fracture to his arm.

All three suspects attempted to flee the scene after assaulting the military captain.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Godfred Atta Bosompem, 36, has been arrested and is currently in the grip of the Suhum Police.

The Eastern Regional Police Command is investigating the matter, as they look to arrest the other two suspects.