The special operation by the police to nab the gang of armed robbers commenced Friday evening, December 2, 2022.
E/R: Police on a manhunt for robbers who murdered woman at Aprawhem
The Ghana Police service is on a manhunt to arrest a gang of armed robbers who attacked and shot a woman at Aprawhem in the Eastern Region.
According to the Police, the robbers also made away with some gold valuables.
“We would like to assure the public that we will surely get these thugs arrested to face justice,” the Police assured in a statement issued on Saturday, December 3.
