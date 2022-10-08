RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

E/R: Six persons confirmed dead in Aprede fatal accident

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Six people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a gory accident at Aprede mountain in the Okere District of Eastern Region on Friday, October 7, 2022.

According to reports, the incident which occurred involved a Sprinter Benz bus with registration number GY 1570-13 which was conveying some passengers from Koforidua, in the Eastern region to Aflao.

Mr. Tetteh, a driver who witnessed the accident while coming from the opposite direction said, the Sprinter Benz bus driver was over-speeding while descending the mountain.

The driver allegedly lost control of the wheel due to the speed at which the vehicle was traveling when he tried to negotiate a curve and the vehicle somersaulted in the process before landing in the ditch.

“The driver should be blamed, he was over speeding and I told him to reduce it but he did not even look at me so I am not surprised this unfortunate incident has happened, the car somersaulted severally” he stated.

Some passengers who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital in Somanya.

A similar incident had occurred months ago when some university students of the University of Education, Winneba met their untimely death while on an educational trip.

