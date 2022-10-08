E/R: Six persons confirmed dead in Aprede fatal accident

Mr. Tetteh, a driver who witnessed the accident while coming from the opposite direction said, the Sprinter Benz bus driver was over-speeding while descending the mountain.

The driver allegedly lost control of the wheel due to the speed at which the vehicle was traveling when he tried to negotiate a curve and the vehicle somersaulted in the process before landing in the ditch.

Pulse Ghana

“The driver should be blamed, he was over speeding and I told him to reduce it but he did not even look at me so I am not surprised this unfortunate incident has happened, the car somersaulted severally” he stated.

Some passengers who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital in Somanya.