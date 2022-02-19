Eric Simpson: The man who supports underprivileged communities in the Eastern Region

The aim of Simpson is to make education the key to lifting families out of poverty and providing hope with learning at school which opens the door to many opportunities, not only for children but for all generations.

Simpson had his high school education at Aggrey Road Tema JHS and proceeded to Manheim Secondary Technical Tema, New Town.

Pulse Ghana

He embarks on charity works and provides humanitarian services to the needy communities where he builds toilets and other social amenities.

He also provided water by digging a borehole for a community to relieve them from the shortage of water that affects residents daily.

Pulse Ghana

He encouraged adults to change their perspectives about the benefits of education, improve the lives of the community, and eventually break the vicious cycle of poverty.