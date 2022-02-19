RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Eric Simpson: The man who supports underprivileged communities in the Eastern Region

Kojo Emmanuel

A benevolent Ghanaian has donated daily necessities to some communities in the Eastern Region.

Eric Simpson shares books to pupils
Eric Simpson shares books to pupils

Eric Simpson, a benevolent man from at Kwahu-Atibie in the Eastern region of Ghana became famous for helping the poor and helping school children as a medium to inspire them to go to school.

The aim of Simpson is to make education the key to lifting families out of poverty and providing hope with learning at school which opens the door to many opportunities, not only for children but for all generations.

Simpson had his high school education at Aggrey Road Tema JHS and proceeded to Manheim Secondary Technical Tema, New Town.

Eric Simpson gives borehole to community
Eric Simpson gives borehole to community Pulse Ghana

He embarks on charity works and provides humanitarian services to the needy communities where he builds toilets and other social amenities.

He also provided water by digging a borehole for a community to relieve them from the shortage of water that affects residents daily.

Eric Simpson
Eric Simpson Pulse Ghana

He encouraged adults to change their perspectives about the benefits of education, improve the lives of the community, and eventually break the vicious cycle of poverty.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the relationship among locals will continue.

