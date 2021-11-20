ESPA calls for environmental service providers in Northern Ghana to join umbrella organisation

She lamented about the lackadaisical attitude shown by some of their members in the regions to join and disclosed that there are several benefits that will accrue to members which is the more reason why the individual organisations or members should join ESPA which is currently working in collaboration with the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in the Water and Sanitation Sectors (CONIWAS) to ensuring that the WASH sector is fully regulated and recognised.

Mrs. Ofori Antwi was a panelist at the Zoomlion and Graphic Communications Group's sanitation awareness campaign dialogue forum at Nalerigu in the North East Region.

Zoomlion is in collaboration with the Graphic Communications Group to create more awareness about environmental sanitation in Ghana using dialogue and clean up campaigns throughout the regions to advance national change of attitude towards waste management and environmental sanitation.

She said members of ESPA are endeavouring innovations to create strategies to manage E-waste, Hazardous and Medical waste among others.

She appealed to Traditional Councils and political leaders to embrace the sanitation bye laws and ensure that they are enforced for a better Ghana.

Corporate Affairs and Communications Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited Mrs. Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah in an interview with the media said throughout their tour and the dialogues in the regions she has observed that the people are unanimous in their quest for attitudinal change and for the authorities to enforce the laws.

She called on the political leadership to develop the attitude and political will for the enforcement of the bye laws.

Mrs. Osei-Duah was of the view that the beginning of every new innovation is difficult but the results of enforcing the bye laws will be enormous and helpful to the people of Ghana.