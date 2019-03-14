The management of the airline in Ghana said the earth and empathy showed by Ghanaians is very much appreciated.

"I have felt the traditional Ghanaian hospitality and love a lot during this moment of grief. I am really grateful to the good people of Ghana.

“Ghana has been one of our strong partners in Africa and we have served the market with the New Airbus A350 for the past year and do promise to always stand by Ghana as they have stood with us," she said in a release.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo was one of the first world leaders to send a message condolence to Ethiopians after Sunday’s crash of the B737-8 Max.

According to the Ethiopian Airline boss, after the crash, they have grounded all B737-8 Max in their fleet until further notice.

Meanwhile, no Ghanaian was involved in the fatal crash which had over 30 nationals onboard.

Ethiopian Airlines has been operating in Ghana since 1960.