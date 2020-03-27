The flight carrying the consignment--100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits, 1,000 protective suits, and 1000 face shields, landed at the Kotoka International Airport shortly after 8am local time Wednesday.

Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Yemesrach Alemayehu, during the presentation of the items on the tarmac of KIA said: “Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to deliver these much needed critical medical supplies and equipment which help in the global fight against the COVID-19. We appreciate the donation of the Jack Ma Foundation and the generosity of Mr. Jack Ma. We admire our Prime Minister, H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed for his initiative and organisation of the entire coordination of the process.

Ethiopian Airlines supports COVID-19 fight in Ghana

“As an indigenous and pioneer Pan African airline, Ethiopian Airlines has stood together with Africans at all times for the last seven decades. Ethiopian has supported Africans in good and challenging times. In this unprecedented global pandemic, Ethiopian will continue its commitment for African people to help them fight and win this invisible enemy. Today, we are very happy to deliver these medical supplies to the Government and people of Ghana.”

Ghana’s Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who was at the airport to receive the consignment said government was grateful for the support received from the Jack Ma Foundation, the Chinese Ambassador in Ghana, the Ethiopian Ambassador in Ghana and the Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to transport the cargo for free.

He added that: “Last night (Tuesday) there was the need to bring in logistics management people from the military. So two colonels will be joining me to try to make ensure that the all the items that we have will be pushed quickly, as soon as possible, to areas where we need these things most. I believe that by Friday almost everywhere, we will have enough PPEs”

Zhu Jing, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Ghana said: “Jack Ma’s company, Alibaba [through the Jack ma Foundation] is donating to each of the 54 African countries. Each country will have 100,000 masks, 20,000 testing kits, and 1,000 medical protective suits, and 1000 face shields. We are very happy the goods have arrived. The Chinese government is very much concerned about the situation in Ghana.”