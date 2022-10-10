EU-ECOWAS scholarship programme on sustainable energy

The programme aims to improve access to high-quality training in the sustainable energy sector in West Africa, enabling university graduates with a focus on young professionals (English, French and Portuguese speaking) in the ECOWAS Member States to acquire the profile required to meet the growing demand for specialists at the highest level in the field of Sustainable Energy and to promote good governance of the sector in the region.

Selection Criteria

The EU-ECOWAS Scholarship application form collects responses from applicants who are interested to complete a master’s programme in the energy sector from shortlisted universities. The scholarship selection process will analyse the information collected through the application form against the following criteria:

· Be nationals of a member state of ECOWAS or Mauritania and being resident in ECOWAS’ region or Mauritania

· Have at least a bachelor’s degree with First Class or Second Class (Upper Division)

· Have undertaken studies at least at bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, energy and environment (including renewable energy and energy efficiency), law, economics, finance and planning as deemed by the entry requirements of the chosen university

· Work experience in the energy sector in West Africa will be an added advantage

· Hold (at least) provisional admission into an approved course of study at the time of scholarship approval

· Scholarship is open to working and non-working candidates. Working candidates are required to provide letter of release from their employer to complete the course for the duration of the programme

· Commitment to publish at least 1 practice-oriented research before the end of the programme

· Commitment to start internships within the course of study.

Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. If more candidates match the selection criteria than there are places available, they will be ranked according to the results of their last year of study and professional experience.

Scholarship categories

The two types of scholarships available on the programme are:

Mobile Scholarships

Scholars are selected to complete their master’s program in higher education institutions located outside their country of residence. The scholarship will provide funding for tuition, subsistence, travel, research grant, insurance and visa.

Stationary Scholarships

Scholars are selected to complete their master’s program in higher education institutions located in their country of residence. The scholarship will take care of scholars' tuition and research grant. A small stipend to contribute towards travel and subsistence will also be provided.

Scholarships will be awarded on a limited number of best qualifying people, to meet budget restrictions. Applicants are encouraged to consider factors such as language, proximity, family, and opportunities for internship in your decision making when selecting your most preferred scholarship category.

For more information and to apply, visit www.britishcouncil.org.gh/

The project is carried out with funding by the European Union.