He said Mr. Arhin should be made to step aside from his duties till the investigation is concluded.

The call by Manasseh comes at the back of a divorce suit filed by Eugene Arhin’s wife, Gloria Assan Arhin in which she listed several properties said to have been acquired by the couple during their time of marriage.

In a post on Facebook, the award-winning journalist said as a Ghanaian tax payer, he is interested in knowing “when and how the public official (Eugene Arhin) acquired all these listed assets, those possibly hidden from the aggrieved wife and the possible fat contents of his bank accounts.”

He has thus urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cause the Director of Communications at his office to step aside so that his assets can be investigated.

Manasseh Azure Awuni

“That’s why the president should let him step aside so that the assets can be investigated. If the allegations are untrue, or if he can prove that he acquired them legally, he should be reinstated. In countries that corruption has been weakened, one effective way of fighting it is matching the earnings of public officials against their possessions. As for the other marital issues, the two parties and the court can deal with them. It’s not anybody else’s business,” he said.

Eugene Arhin, has however, denied the allegations made in the divorce suit by his wife.

He wrote: “I have seen a divorce petition filed by my wife, which has been deliberately leaked all over social media obviously to achieve a certain effect. I have still not been served with these court processes, and, upon receipt, my lawyers will respond accordingly. Every marriage has challenges, and such challenges should not be addressed in the court of public opinion. I will not, for the sake of my children, and for the dignity of my wife, engage in any public banter. In as much as many of the claims levelled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse, I will hold my peace and deal with them in the Court of Law".