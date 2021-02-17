The Graphic Online reports that the suit comes in the wake of Mrs. Arhin accusing the plaintiff of engaging in adultery with her husband (Mr. Arhin) in her divorce suit.

Mrs. Kudjawu, a private investigator and a mother of three, believes the allegations were made with "malicious intent" and has, therefore, sued for damages.

Mrs Kudjawu's lawyers Clinton Consulting Partners are demanding GH¢3.5million in damages from Mrs Arhin, as well as a retraction and an unqualified apology.

The plaintiff, Chantelle Kudjawu

A writ from her lawyers said she "is a principled and law-abiding professional who does not compromise on the integrity and dignity of her marriage".

Meanwhile, Mrs. Arhin has reportedly amended some of her claims in the lawsuit filed against her husband.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency came under the spotlight after his wife filed a divorce suit at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

His wife has accused him of adultery and assaulting her “both physically and verbally at the slightest opportunity for over a year now.”

Mrs. Arhin also wanted the court to grant her custody of their three children, as well as some properties that the couple acquired while together.

Among the assets she was demanding were a 5-bedroom house at East Legon, 8-apartment house at Bubiashie, 8-apartment house at Tuba-Weija, two cars and a sum of GHc2,000,000.

Mr. Arhin, however, hit back and said majority of the claims made by his wife were baseless and untrue.

He proceeded to file a response to the petition made by his wife, in which he put her to strict proof regarding the claims she made in her first petition.

According to a report by Daily Guide, Mrs. Arhin filed an amended petition at an Accra High Court on Monday, February 15, 2021.

The report said, in the amended petition, she has backtracked on several of her earlier claims, include accusations of abuse from her husband and property grabbing.

She, however, maintained that the court dissolves the marriage since their relationship was untenable.

Mrs. Arhin also prayed the court to order her husband to pay her the sum of ₵2million, as well as maintain the children, pay their school fees and health bills and the cost of incidentals to the suit.

Despite denying majority of the claims, Mr. Arhin admitted to wanting to leave the marriage in his response.