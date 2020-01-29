According to him, Ghana already has a thinking government which is being led by President Akufo-Addo.

Gabby, who is the nephew of President Akufo-Addo, said this in a Facebook post following the commissioning of some 307 ambulances.

He said while the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) procured ambulances which were not equipped to serve, the NPP administration has fixed the mess created.

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned 307 ambulances

“Every country deserves a thinking Govt. Ghana has one and deserves no less. In Dec 2015, the NDC Govt “imported” 200 ambulances according to the Greenbook Gospel,” Gabby wrote.

“In fact, only 30 showed up but were also not mechanically fit for purpose and not even equipped to serve. It took the party which established the National Ambulance Service in 2004, the NPP, to fix it in 2020.”

President Akufo-Addo finally commissioned the ambulances yesterday (Tuesday) to the delight of many Ghanaians.

At a colourful ceremony at the Black Stars Square, the President commissioned 307 ambulances and declared them ready for use.

Gabby believes things are now shaping up in the health sector, with the introduction of a digitised management system for the National Ambulance Service.

Read his full post below:

The thinking Govt, the NPP, has not just focused on procuring 307 fully equipped new ambulances, with properly trained personnel, the Akufo-Addo Govt is building an entirely modern and efficient (digitized) management system for the National Ambulance Service, integrated with the national digital address system, using the new and single emergency number for all services, 112, to save and protect lives.

This thinking Govt is also providing 145 additional ambulance stations (one for every constituency), recruiting 1,477 more ambulance staff, equipping the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School; all this is to ensure that this project of improving emergency health service is truly sustained to save lives beyond procurement and election cycle incentives.

This is on top of efforts to rescue the NHIS and introducing drones for emergency medical supplies.