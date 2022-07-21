RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Evoteminder: Your solution to fast and transparent electronic conference voting

Splash Technology, an ICT software development firm, unveiled an automatic electronic system with a suite of hardware and software in Ghana dubbed eVoteMinder in the year 2013.

Evoteminder: Your solution to fast and transparent electronic conference voting
Evoteminder: Your solution to fast and transparent electronic conference voting

The eVoteMinder comes with a full complement of technical and user support personnel and is available for lease to organizations such as churches, schools, companies, and social clubs that seek to conduct elections in a transparent, fast and cost-effective manner. Splash CEO, Nii Adjei Adjetey, told their local media that the system is all-weathered, very intuitive, and has a graphical system where voters could thumbprint their choices.

Recommended articles
Evoteminder
Evoteminder Pulse Ghana

He added that voters will not need special computer skills to operate the device as “they only need to thumbprint beside the photos or symbols of candidates of their choice on the eVoteMinder’s specialized equipment.”

Nii Adjetey said voters are given a thorough orientation and hands-on demonstration on how to vote via the system, and that the process is much faster and more cost-effective than manual voting.

Your solution to fast and transparent electronic conference voting
Your solution to fast and transparent electronic conference voting Pulse Ghana

Nii Adjetey also noted that voting results from the eVoteMinder are collated instantly at the close of polls.

Some of our clients over the years have been UNICOF -Union of Financial Services and Commerce,GACRA - Ghana Association of Registered Certified Anaesthetists, The Ghana Baptist Convention, The General Assembly of The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, The Synod, The Global Evangelical Church, The Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Air Force Methodist Presbyterian Church, Takoradi Barwah Barracks Methodist Presbyterian Church, Tamale, 37 Methodist Presbyterian Church, Accra amongst others.

Evoteminder
Evoteminder Pulse Ghana

The company can be contacted via phone call on 0243846008 or through email at nii@splashtechnology.net or info@evoteminder.com

“Results are verifiable as virtual ballot papers are stored electronically for easy retrieval, printing, and manual collation in the unlikely case of a dispute,” said Nii Adjetey.

#FeaturebySplashTechnology

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Majority leader escapes lynching at the hands of irate youth in Suame

Angry Suame youth

200 to 300 Ghanaians have been recruited by terrorists — Security analyst

Terrorists

Government likely to scrap COLA - Dep Employment Minister

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby

Here are 4 of Ghana's most affluent chiefs

Affluent Ghanaian chiefs