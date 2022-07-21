Evoteminder: Your solution to fast and transparent electronic conference voting

Pulse Ghana

He added that voters will not need special computer skills to operate the device as “they only need to thumbprint beside the photos or symbols of candidates of their choice on the eVoteMinder’s specialized equipment.”

Nii Adjetey said voters are given a thorough orientation and hands-on demonstration on how to vote via the system, and that the process is much faster and more cost-effective than manual voting.

Nii Adjetey also noted that voting results from the eVoteMinder are collated instantly at the close of polls.

Some of our clients over the years have been UNICOF -Union of Financial Services and Commerce,GACRA - Ghana Association of Registered Certified Anaesthetists, The Ghana Baptist Convention, The General Assembly of The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, The Synod, The Global Evangelical Church, The Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Air Force Methodist Presbyterian Church, Takoradi Barwah Barracks Methodist Presbyterian Church, Tamale, 37 Methodist Presbyterian Church, Accra amongst others.

The company can be contacted via phone call on 0243846008 or through email at nii@splashtechnology.net or info@evoteminder.com

“Results are verifiable as virtual ballot papers are stored electronically for easy retrieval, printing, and manual collation in the unlikely case of a dispute,” said Nii Adjetey.