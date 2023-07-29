Mufti Ismail ibn Musa Menk is a Zimbabwean Islamic scholar of Indian origin.
EX-Prez John Mahama meets with Mufti Menk of Zimbabwe
Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama today acknowledged the presence of Mufti Menk of Zimbabwe at their residence.
He is the Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe's Muslim community and head of the fatwa department for the Council of Islamic Scholars of Zimbabwe.
Mr. Mahama expressed his honor receiving the scholar at his home, both personalities share a great sense of strong religious beliefs.
In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said, "Lordina and I were privileged to receive Mufti Menk, the Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, in our home. His words of wisdom resonate across the religious denominations of this world"
