The paper which is supposed to be written today has been deferred because of an alleged leaking.
Exams paper cancelled over suspected leak at the Ghana School of Law
The Independent Examinations Body, the body that oversees examinations at the Ghana School of Law has cancelled the Civil Procedure paper.
According to a report by Citi FM, a copy of the exam paper has been widely shared on some social media platforms.
The Independent Examinations Body came under a barrage of criticism some months ago following the failure of 499 students, who were later admitted to the Ghana School of Law.
In a related development, Wonder Victor Kutor, the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law was indicted for misappropriation of funds in April.
Mr. Kutor was accused of diverting funds from the SRC mobile money business proceeds, for his personal use and also running the business with his company name.
He was also alleged to have bought a car for the SRC from his company while buying one for his personal use.
However, Mr. Kutor denied all the allegations leveled against him. In a statement, he said there is no constitutional basis for his indictment.
He noted that “there is no constitutional basis as far as the SRC’s constitution is concerned that suggests that where an allegation is levelled against an Executive member, that Executive has to step down.”
The SRC President continued that: “I am presently out of the jurisdiction on official duties, but respectfully, it is not to be used as a basis or tool to oust me from office.”
Mr Kutor also indicated that: “I sincerely find this procedure to be immeasurably strange to our law as SRC.”
