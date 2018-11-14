Excel fuel station explodes in Techiman

news

A petrol station at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region has exploded into a huge fireball stretching hundreds of feet into the air.

The fuel station, Excel located on the main Kumasi-Techiman road was gutted by fire on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The explosion was captured which showed a fireball shooting into the sky.

According to reports, a diesel tanker and other properties running into thousands of cedis belonging to the station were razed by the fire.

The report stated that the fire started around 3pm after the tanker made an attempt to offload diesel.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known but an individual who was assisting the driver of the tanker in offloading the fuel, suffered serious burns and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, fire fighters from Wenchi, Nkoranza and Techiman battled the blaze for several hours.