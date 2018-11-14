Excel fuel station explodes in Techiman

According to reports, a diesel tanker and other properties running into thousands of cedis belonging to the station were razed by the fire.
The fuel station, Excel located on the main Kumasi-Techiman road was gutted by fire on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
READ ALSO: 2 dead, others injured in gas explosion at Baku
The explosion was captured which showed a fireball shooting into the sky.
According to reports, a diesel tanker and other properties running into thousands of cedis belonging to the station were razed by the fire.
The report stated that the fire started around 3pm after the tanker made an attempt to offload diesel.
READ MORE: Here's the number of times Ghana experienced gas explosions
Meanwhile, fire fighters from Wenchi, Nkoranza and Techiman battled the blaze for several hours.