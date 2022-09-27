RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Extend SIM card registration – Kofi Akpaloo pleads

Emmanuel Tornyi

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has appealed to the National Communications Authority (NCA) to extend the re-registration of SIM cards.

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo

A few days ago, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful warned that the deadline for the registration of SIM cards in Ghana will not be extended for the third time.

Read Also

The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but was extended by the sector Ministry to September 1, 2022, because over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them to register their SIM cards.

Kofi Akpaloo pleaded with Ursula Owusu to extend the registration because a lot of people still don't have their Ghana Cards yet.

"I'm pleading with Ursula Owusu to extend the sim registration because many people have not still received the Ghana card," he said on Accra-based Angel FM.

"I think that it should be extended to the end of the year. For the September deadline, we have still not enabled people to obtain the Ghana Card to register their SIM Card."

"Some people have still not been able to get their Ghana cards done. It'll be great to get an extension of the Sim Card registration," he added.

However, the NCA has withdrawn its earlier directive to telecommunication companies to bar calls from customers who have not registered their SIM cards yet.

Following the new directive by the regulator, NCA, the telcos have now stopped barring calls by their subscribers who are yet to complete their SIM card registration.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Georgina Asor Botchwey

Mankessim killing: We murdered her for money rituals — Chief and pastor confess

Agya Koo

Kwame Nkrumah didn’t achieve anything; Akufo-Addo is better than him – Agya Koo

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

Government declares Wednesday, September 21 as public holiday