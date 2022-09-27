Extend SIM card registration – Kofi Akpaloo pleads

The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but was extended by the sector Ministry to September 1, 2022, because over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them to register their SIM cards.

Kofi Akpaloo pleaded with Ursula Owusu to extend the registration because a lot of people still don't have their Ghana Cards yet.

"I'm pleading with Ursula Owusu to extend the sim registration because many people have not still received the Ghana card," he said on Accra-based Angel FM.

"I think that it should be extended to the end of the year. For the September deadline, we have still not enabled people to obtain the Ghana Card to register their SIM Card."

"Some people have still not been able to get their Ghana cards done. It'll be great to get an extension of the Sim Card registration," he added.

However, the NCA has withdrawn its earlier directive to telecommunication companies to bar calls from customers who have not registered their SIM cards yet.