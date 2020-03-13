Ghana’s Minister of Health and the Minister of Information on Thursday, March 12, 2020, announced that the country had recorded her first two cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19. Laboratory results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research confirmed the cases.

Both cases were imported cases of COVID-19 with one individual travelling to Ghana from Norway and the other from travelling to Ghana from Turkey.

In a news item with the headline ‘BREAKING: The two cases of coronavirus in Ghana proved negative – CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (VIDEO)’ that has since gone viral on social media, the report claimed CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr Daniel Asare had refuted the claims of the Health Ministry, saying the victims tested positive.

The story is disinformation as the said video has been put out of the contest. The video on circulation which was an original from Citi TV was recorded on February 6, 2020, when the first two suspected cases proved negative.

Citi News has published a disclaimer around the video highlighting the false contest in its use.

Check out the situation status of the coronavirus cases in Ghana as of Friday, March 13, 2020.