In a report by Joy News, a man in his late 30s is said to have escaped injury after a Melcom building collapsed on him.

Reaching out to Pulse.com.gh, Melcom disclosed that it has no shop at Asankragua and no presence there. The company highlighted that the claim was false and fabricated for reasons unknown to them.

Melcom, where Ghana shops

In a statement from Melcom Group, the supermarket chain said:

"With regards to news speculating of the collapse of a Melcom building in Asankragua, we would like to clarify that the said building is NOT owned and operated as a store by Melcom Group.

The news is not factual and we urge readers and the general public to take note of the same.

Collapsed building is not owned and operated by Melcom

It is crucial, in these turbulent times, that we do not create or spread unnecessary panic, and always ensure to get facts right before going public with news or any form of information.

We sincerely hope there are no casualties and wish all persons/parties involved well."

Melcom assured its customers that their safety is a priority of the company and also admonished media houses and journalists to reach out to them for confirmation of news regarding their brand as they are always committed to responding to claims that may cause panic in communities all over Ghana.