Facts about Ghana's new 10,000 housing units

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, this week, launched a 10,000 housing unit meant to address the housing deficit of the security services in Ghana.

Launching the housing scheme, Dr. Bawumia said, "The solution to Ghana’s housing deficit problem does not however depend on the public sector alone. For the private sector to fill the gap, Ghana must have a functioning mortgage market with lower interest rates”.

He bemoaned the poor accommodation of police personnel, who were accommodated in substandard houses scattered in towns and cities across the country, which often hampered the efficient mobilisation and coordination of personnel for emergency assignments.

On what will become the largest housing scheme for the security services since the attainment of independence, here are some facts about the project.

1. The project will be constructed under the Infrastructure for Bauxite barter arrangement between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation/the Chinese Government negotiated by the Vice President as part of his official visit to China last year.

2. Under the scheme, the Ghana Police Service will get 320 Housing units.

3. The Police Housing project, will be made up of 112 two bedroom apartments, and 208 three bedroom apartments.

4. An additional 10,000 housing units for the security agencies are also expected to be constructed under project.

5. The houses are expected to provide accommodation Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Services and the Judicial Service.