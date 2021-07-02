Dansoman: Fake currency dealers arrested

The suspects namely Akwasi Boateng alias "Honourable", Michael Marfo Ohene alias "Ghost", Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker, and Prince Nketiah were arrested on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
The Police in Dansoman has arrested five suspects with fake bundles of assorted currency including dollars, CFA, and Ghana cedis.
The suspects namely Akwasi Boateng alias "Honourable", Michael Marfo Ohene alias "Ghost", Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker, and Prince Nketiah were arrested on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
The Police also retrieved a pistol and ice chest mixed with powder from them at their hotel room in Dansoman in the Greater Accra region.
The police continue to urge the public to volunteer crime information to help curb crime.
