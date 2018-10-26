Fake Korle-Bu nurse arrested for defrauding man of GH¢3,000

news

The Nsawam police has arrested a twenty-three (23)-year-old lady who posed as a nurse with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and defrauded a man of GH¢3,000.

The suspect, Nancy Adobea defrauded the man called Ebenezer Kumah who wanted to buy a car.

According to police, the victim who lives in a village near Nsawam lodged a complaint that about nine months ago, Nancy Adobea collected the sum of GH¢3,000 under the pretext of selling a car to him but failed to deliver.

The suspect was arrested on October 22, 2018, wearing nursing uniform and claims she is a nurse at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

Upon interrogation, she confessed that she is not a nurse but she put on the uniform to outwit the intelligence of police to spare her.

She is currently in police custody assisting investigations.