He linked his claim to NDC's petition at the Supreme Court without pink sheets and the 'non-existent' of election figures to the woman's behaviour.
Fake Takoradi pregnant woman is an NDC member - Stephen Atubiga
Stephen Atubiga, a suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the failed presidential aspirant has said Josephine Panyin Mensah, the 29-year-old woman at the centre of the Takoradi pregnancy and kidnapping saga is a member of the NDC.
"If her NDC party can fake victory to court without pink sheets, and could not even tell the justices of their victory figures when asked, why can't she also fake pregnancy?" he asked in a Facebook post.
He continued that "The fake pregnancy baby would have been named Offosu Ampofo. And that lunatic chairman would have called himself God Father. Npp get vigilant men ooo."
Meanwhile, the woman has confessed that she conspired with her mother to fake her pregnancy since she was afraid of losing her husband after she had a miscarriage while four-month pregnant.
According to her, she also faked her kidnapping to cover up the alleged loss of the baby.
The woman who is currently under investigation said she always covered up her fake belly anytime she was with her husband.
Earlier, she has confessed that she was not pregnant.
She confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region and asked forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and in a state of shock.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh