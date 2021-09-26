"If her NDC party can fake victory to court without pink sheets, and could not even tell the justices of their victory figures when asked, why can't she also fake pregnancy?" he asked in a Facebook post.

He continued that "The fake pregnancy baby would have been named Offosu Ampofo. And that lunatic chairman would have called himself God Father. Npp get vigilant men ooo."

Meanwhile, the woman has confessed that she conspired with her mother to fake her pregnancy since she was afraid of losing her husband after she had a miscarriage while four-month pregnant.

Pulse Ghana

According to her, she also faked her kidnapping to cover up the alleged loss of the baby.

The woman who is currently under investigation said she always covered up her fake belly anytime she was with her husband.

Earlier, she has confessed that she was not pregnant.