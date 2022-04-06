Famed Francisca Lamini of 2021 NSMQ to study at the Harvard Medical School, America

The good news was first announced by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana through its LinkedIn page and then further confirmation came from the Facebook page of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

"Congratulations to our very own Francisca Lamini on her admission to The Harvard Medical School.

We are proud of your achievements."

Francisca, after her appearance at the NSMQ, passed the 2021 edition with distinction as she scored As in all the core and elective subjects.

During her exploits on the NSMQ programme, it came to light that the prodigy from the Keta Senior High Technical School had already scored straight As in the private Nov/Dec WAEC examinations.

This was back in SHS 2 when she sat for the test.

Francisca Lamini was also named the Most Outstanding Student at the 2021 NSMQ where Prempeh College emerged the victor.

Even though her school, Keta Senior High Technical School, did not take him the coveted trophy, Francisca Lamini proved to be the discovery.

Right from the regional to the prelims and the final competition, Lamini exalted the image of her school and all ladies in academia.

Her appearance at the NSMQ final was the first for any female contestant in eight years.