The meeting is to demand for the skeletal remains of the girls in order to conduct their private DNA tests.

According to Joy FM, Father of Ruth Love Quayson who is based in the United Kingdom but was forced to return to Ghana following news of his daughter’s death told the reporter nothing will persuade him to accept the result from the police’ DNA test.

Riss Quayson questioned how the police handled the case. For him, going from saying the girls were alive to declaring them dead, leaves him struggling to believe the police.

Priscilla Bentum’s father shares the same sentiments.

Francis Bentum said the families feel deceived by the police and it is impossible for them to take anything they say hook line and sinker.

He said the families have yet to be given an official report on the DNA test conducted by the police.