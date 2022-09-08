Family mounts pressure on man to produce his son for rituals

But Tijani who underwent the same ritual as a kid has remained adamant since his son reached the required one year of age, which has set him on a warpath with his own family since.

With the full support of his wife, they have refused to allow their son to undergo the ritual which could be fatal as he could die if he fails to survive the procedure.

"The whole process is even unhealthy and very dangerous to my son's health. I was lucky to survive even though I wasn't chosen to be the heir but many children have died through this over the years," Tijani bemoaned.

"I will not allow my son to do it, he does not want to be king. His life is more precious to me," he narrated to Pulse.com.gh.

So when Tijani's wife, Habiba, and son, Ibrahim traveled recently to Europe for holidays, she refused to return to Ghana in order to keep their son away from the aggressive family who are so desperate to forcibly take the boy, leaving behind her business which generates income to support her home.

This has in turn led to massive pressure from the family elders who have threatened and warned him to produce The boy and are not leaving him to live in peace.