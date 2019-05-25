The two men, Mouhamed Moumen and Suleiman Gariba, were killed after they stopped at a security barrier near the Burkina Faso to Mali Border in the town called Koury to go and settle their usual travel arrangements of paying CFA 1,000.

Terrorists kill two Ghanaian drivers

Jafar Haruna who is a brother of the deceased Suleiman Gariba, said in an interview that the news about his brother's death was shocking.

He also revealed that the deceased left behind a wife and two children, he says are very young.

“I woke up and my junior brother confirmed the death to me. I was very shocked but I have nothing to do, he told Accra-based Citi FM.

"The news was shocking. The very day he moved out, we left home together but left him at Offinso. That was the last time I saw him. It is not easy, but we are managing else we will keep getting worried.”

He continued: “The Ghana Ambassador to Mali, Ghana Trooping Council and the Harbour Authority have all called me. 

Terrorists kill two Ghanaian drivers

"They were asking for information on my brother which I have given. They promised to get back to me but they haven’t done that yet.

"My brother has a wife and two children who are too young; they don’t know what is going on-they might just be feeling it in their body."