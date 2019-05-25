The two men, Mouhamed Moumen and Suleiman Gariba, were killed after they stopped at a security barrier near the Burkina Faso to Mali Border in the town called Koury to go and settle their usual travel arrangements of paying CFA 1,000.

Jafar Haruna who is a brother of the deceased Suleiman Gariba, said in an interview that the news about his brother's death was shocking.

He also revealed that the deceased left behind a wife and two children, he says are very young.

“I woke up and my junior brother confirmed the death to me. I was very shocked but I have nothing to do, he told Accra-based Citi FM.

"The news was shocking. The very day he moved out, we left home together but left him at Offinso. That was the last time I saw him. It is not easy, but we are managing else we will keep getting worried.”

He continued: “The Ghana Ambassador to Mali, Ghana Trooping Council and the Harbour Authority have all called me.

"They were asking for information on my brother which I have given. They promised to get back to me but they haven’t done that yet.

"My brother has a wife and two children who are too young; they don’t know what is going on-they might just be feeling it in their body."