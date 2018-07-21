Pulse.com.gh logo
Family of police officer apologises for assault of woman


Frederick Amanor Conduct of our son "barbaric, inhumane and antithesis": Police officer’s family begs

In a statement, the family admitted the conduct of Corporal Amanor was barbaric, inhumane and antithesis to the professional training in the police.

play

The family of police officer Frederick Amanor, aka Skalla, has asked Ghanaians to forgive their son for assaulting a woman at the Midland Savings and Loans Limited.

READ MORE: OccupyGhana condemns assault of woman at Midland Savings and Loans Limited

We have known Skalla as an amiable person, very caring and considerate and his conduct as captured on the tape is very unusual of him, the statement said.

"That notwithstanding, we are pleading with the good people of Ghana to find that forgiving heart deep down within to forgive our son," the family said.

In a passionate appeal, the family said no amount of money, words or expressions can restore the violations Ms Patience Osafo suffered.

"However, human as we are, offending one another is inevitable," the statement said. "We are therefore pleading with Ghanaians to join us to apologize to Ms Osafo Patience for the savage beatings she suffered at the hands of our son.

"We are deeply sorry and pray that the Good Lord heals n consoles her. We are passionately pleading with Ghanaians to remember our son in their prayers for the good Lord to reform his twisted mind and steer him on a decent n humane path.

"We are grateful that notwithstanding the sad images this video lives in your memory, you will not dwell on the negative but help us to pray to reform such characters in the service."

A leaked video on social media on Friday captured Skalla mercilessly assaulting Patience Osafo at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loans branch in Accra.

READ MORE: GBA 'appalled' by assault on Patience Osafo at banking hall

He has been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for criminal processes to begin.

The abusive  police said, was stationed at the police headquarters and that, the IGP issued the order immediately after watching the video of the incident, which has gone viral.

