Family sues 37 Military Hospital over death of 48-year-old man

The family in a writ listed wrongful insertion of oxygen tube and malfunctioning of a drill meant for surgery, among other things, as the cause of Solomon Asare-Kumah's death.

The family stated that the death of Solomon at the 37 Military Hospital on October 21, 2019, was due to breach of contract and negligence by the hospital the doctor assigned to his brother's care.

"The 3rd defendant [the hospital] and its employees responsible for Solomon's care, particularly the 4th defendant [Dr Col GAO Appiah], failed to exercise due care when they wrongly inserted Solomon's breathing tube under his skin thereby denying him oxygen for a considerable amount of time and as such causing a strain on his heart and other organs and causing his death," they said in the suit.

They're, however, demanding damages of GH¢2,008,259.57, for negligently causing the death of Solomon Asare-Kumah.

The family is also seeking compensation for the widow and family members for "mental distress, which eventually led to the death of Solomon's father."

A video being circulated on social media features a bother of the deceased, Emmanuel Asare-Kumah blaming the hospital for the death of his brother, Solomon who was sent to the hospital for treatment.

He explained further to Accra-based Joy FM that the deceased came to Ghana from UK last year to visit his ill father, but also suffered same fate and was sent to a hospital in Tema, where doctors found that Solomon had a brain tumour.