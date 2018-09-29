Pulse.com.gh logo
Farmer kills wife, himself, with axe after disagreement


  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A Ghanaian farmer living in Nigeria, 60, has killed his wife and himself using an axe after a bitter disagreement.

The couple have their home in Baba Ijebu Village, Akanran, Ona Ara council area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

It is unclear what led to the disagreement but people who knew them said they were awaken by screams from the couple’s room.

A neighbour, who spoke to the Punch newspaper, said 'by the time we were able to intervene, he had used an axe to injure his wife.'

They were know in the community as very hardworking who "looked good living together."

“They were hard working couple who looked good living together. From what we knew, they did not always quarrel. People knew them as a happy couple in the community. But in the middle of the night, we were awoken by a scream from the couple’s room. By the time we were able to intervene, he had used an axe to injure his wife," the neighbour said.

“We could not safe her because he threatened to attack us with the axe. The woman’s intestine protruded. When the stepdaughter moved close to the man, he also stabbed her with the axe. She was injured in the face and spinal cord. A little while after, the woman died. We prevented the husband from running away. Knowing that he had been overpowered, he ripped his stomach open with the axe. He was taken to the Akanran Police Station where he died. The stepdaughter was later taken to a hospital for treatment.”

Police authorities in Nigeria have confirmed the incident.

Oyo state police command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said investigation had already begun to unravel what led to the tragedy.

