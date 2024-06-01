Fatal accident at Ohene Nkwanta leaves one dead, two injured

The accident involved a collision between a man-diesel tanker truck (No GT-5894-24) traveling from Accra to Kumasi and a Toyota Camry (No AW-6414-14) traveling from Kumasi to Accra.
One perished, two others injured in a ghastly accident near Ohene Nkwanta, close to Odumasi, in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality around 7:00 AM on Saturday.
According to reports, the Toyota Camry was attempting to overtake a Marcopolo VIP bus (No 33-21) at the time of the accident.
All injured victims are males. The two injured individuals were occupants of the Toyota Camry, while the driver of the Man Diesel tanker truck sustained minor injuries.
The bodies have been transported to the Konongo Government Hospital mortuary.