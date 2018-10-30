Father appeals for funds to remove huge tumor from daughter's face

news

The father of a five-year-old girl is appealing for funds to help her daughter undergo a surgery to remove a huge tumor on her face.

Kamariatu Idrissu from Manweh in Wa East district of the Upper West Region, developed the tumor three months after her birth.

Multiple medical tests have been performed on her to establish the growth of the tumor but to no avail.

She has been transferred to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for a surgery to be performed on her to remove the tumor.

According to Awuni Cletus on Facebook, who first highlighted the plight of the 5-year-old kindergarten girl, said the girl's father has spent all his money on her medical bills.

"Her father who is a poor subsistent/peasant farmer in the Wa East District has already spent every pesewa he has on her daughter's medical condition," he wrote on Facebook.

Kamariatu's father has no money to bring her to Korle-bu for the surgery let alone to know the cost of Kamariatu's surgery.

The girl is said to be feeling pains around the affected area of growth.

An unsuccessful surgery was performed on her to remove the tumor at the Nandom hospital, before she was taken to Techiman hospital and then to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Pulse.com.gh established contact with the father of the child, Iddrisu Anas, who confirmed his daughter's plight.

According to him, he noticed the tumor on Kamariatu when she was three months old. They later have it removed but turned out unsuccessful as the tumor kept growing.

She was sent to a hospital in Techiman and later transfer to Komfo Anokye then to Korle-bu, Anas said.

He passionately appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to come to his aid.

Idrissu Anas could be contacted on 0247162661.

Alternatively, you can also support the girl's surgery by donating to her father's mobile money number 0247162661.