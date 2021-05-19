RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Father of SHS final year student who allegedly committed suicide suspects foul play

The father of the 16-year-old student who allegedly committed suicide says he suspects foul play in the manner in which his daughter died.

The deceased, Leticia Kyere Pinaman, was a final year student of the Miracle Preparatory and Junior High School in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

She is said to have committed suicide on Monday after she was found hanging in the school’s dining hall.

Williams Kyere, the father of the deceased, believes the death of his daughter is questionable, insisting he suspects foul play.

“I suspect foul play because my daughter cannot die like that. She doesn’t have any problem for her to just die,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“I have four daughters at different levels. She wanted to be a doctor, so I don’t understand why they said my daughter was having problems that made her take her life. It’s neither here nor there.”

The bereaved father has since met with the Sunyani Municipal Police Command, who are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Housemistress of the school, Gifty Acheampong, said she rushed to the dining hall only to find the girl hanging after being informed of the issue.

“I was in the kitchen when I heard the students shouting. I rushed there and saw her hanging, so I quickly rushed to the church auditorium to call the proprietor and the proprietress,” she stated.

The body of the deceased has also since been deposited at the morgue of the Sunyani regional hospital for autopsy.

