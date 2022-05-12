According to the FDA, the East Legon branch of the restaurant should be closed down over food poisoning claims from customers.
FDA closes Marwako East Legon branch over food poisoning allegations
The Food and Drugs Authority has ordered for the immediate close down of restaurant Marwako.
The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."
"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."
Marwako has been in the news for the past few days after one account (@deezydothis) tweeted that Marwako gave him the worst food poisoning ever.
He also said over 70 people have been on admission at Nyaho Clinic in Accra for food poisoning after buying food from Marwako.
