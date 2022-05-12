RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

FDA closes Marwako East Legon branch over food poisoning allegations

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Food and Drugs Authority has ordered for the immediate close down of restaurant Marwako.

Marwako East Legon branch
Marwako East Legon branch

According to the FDA, the East Legon branch of the restaurant should be closed down over food poisoning claims from customers.

Recommended articles
Marwako East Legon branch
Marwako East Legon branch Pulse Ghana

The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."

Marwako East Legon branch
Marwako East Legon branch Pulse Ghana

"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."

Marwako has been in the news for the past few days after one account (@deezydothis) tweeted that Marwako gave him the worst food poisoning ever.

Marwako East Legon branch
Marwako East Legon branch Pulse Ghana

He also said over 70 people have been on admission at Nyaho Clinic in Accra for food poisoning after buying food from Marwako.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Former GNPC boss DR. K.K Sarpong to be sworn in as new chief of Offinso

KK Sarpong

Elon Musk can't buy Ghana but settle our GDP debt — Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

64-year-old man arrested in a 'Rambo style' for allegedly criticising Supreme Court judge

Police

Why are you seeking to appeal ruling reinstating Prof. Avoke – UEW Governing Chair asks

Prof Avoke