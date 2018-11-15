FDA pounces on unauthorised breast, hip enlargement products

news

The Food and Drugs Authority in the Ashanti region has said it has seized unauthorized health products in the region.

The products are unregistered body enhancement cosmetic creams and drugs.

The affected products are Soft Curve Booty Hip Cream, Bobaraba Cream, Breast Uplifting Fast Cream, Hip Up Cream, Yodi Cream, Bazooka Syrup, Yodi Capsules etc.

READ ALSO: Obengfo doctor granted bail

The products are purported to be used for the enlargement of the breasts, hips, buttocks, as well as the quest to satisfy female counterparts in bed has dramatically increased among men, as there is now a very high demand for penis enlargement.

Regional Head of FDA addressing the press noted that "Information has it that most users are young people in our secondary and tertiary institutions."

The enhancement cosmetic creams, she said, are being imported from Nigeria into the country.

She also warned consumers to stop using the products and consult with a health-care professional if they have used any of these products and have health concerns.

She added that the FDA is collaborating with the police to identify the importers and peddlers to bring them to book.

READ ALSO: Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for services

Meanwhile, one person was arrested in the operation for selling some of the products on the market without a licence.