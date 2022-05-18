RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Feed your children before they come to school - School feeding caterers to parents

Authors:

Evans Annang

Caterers of the School Feeding Programme has advised parents to start cooking for their children before they go to school.

School-feeding (FRCN)
School-feeding (FRCN)

They sounded this advice prior to the withdrawal of their services on the programme.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Adom News, Co-Ordinator for the caterers, Juliana Codjoe said they want the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat to increase the 90 pesewas allocation for each child to 3 cedis.’

The caterers say a meeting they held with the Secretariat on Monday did not yield any outcome hence their decision not to continue cooking for the children.

Madam Juliana Codjoe also added that the GSFP owes some members outstanding payments to caterers with no assurance of when payment would be made.

School feeding programme
School feeding programme Pulse Ghana

Earlier, Cecilia Dapaah on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, said "Mr. Speaker, currently the expansion of the programme is on hold. We are clearing all arrears of caterers and putting in place measures to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to all beneficiary schools as well as the caterers.

"We are also putting in place a management information system to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the system. We shall surely inform this august House when we are ready to expand the programme to cover additional schools."

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Body of 24-year-old Cape Coast Technical University student found without genitals

Police carry dead body

Murder of Major Mahama: Prosecution closes case against accused persons

Major Mahama

Marwako apologizes for food poisoning, foots medical bills of victims

Marwako food

Ghanaian pastors now addicted to pornography — Maurice Ampaw

File photo