Feed your children before they come to school - School feeding caterers to parents

Speaking to Adom News, Co-Ordinator for the caterers, Juliana Codjoe said they want the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat to increase the 90 pesewas allocation for each child to 3 cedis.’

The caterers say a meeting they held with the Secretariat on Monday did not yield any outcome hence their decision not to continue cooking for the children.

Madam Juliana Codjoe also added that the GSFP owes some members outstanding payments to caterers with no assurance of when payment would be made.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, Cecilia Dapaah on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, said "Mr. Speaker, currently the expansion of the programme is on hold. We are clearing all arrears of caterers and putting in place measures to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to all beneficiary schools as well as the caterers.