They sounded this advice prior to the withdrawal of their services on the programme.
Feed your children before they come to school - School feeding caterers to parents
Caterers of the School Feeding Programme has advised parents to start cooking for their children before they go to school.
Speaking to Adom News, Co-Ordinator for the caterers, Juliana Codjoe said they want the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat to increase the 90 pesewas allocation for each child to 3 cedis.’
The caterers say a meeting they held with the Secretariat on Monday did not yield any outcome hence their decision not to continue cooking for the children.
Madam Juliana Codjoe also added that the GSFP owes some members outstanding payments to caterers with no assurance of when payment would be made.
Earlier, Cecilia Dapaah on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, said "Mr. Speaker, currently the expansion of the programme is on hold. We are clearing all arrears of caterers and putting in place measures to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to all beneficiary schools as well as the caterers.
"We are also putting in place a management information system to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the system. We shall surely inform this august House when we are ready to expand the programme to cover additional schools."
