Fella Makafui, Lydia Forson, and Naa Ashorkor donate to victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Scores of celebrities, including Fella Makafui, Lydia Forson, and Naa Ashorkor, have visited and made donations of relief items to the communities in the Volta Region of Ghana that were affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage on September 15, 2023.

Fella X Naa X Lydia

These celebrities, along with many other charitable individuals and organizations, are providing much-needed assistance to the victims affected by the devastating flood.

The celebrities expressed their empathy and sadness for the victims who have been displaced, lost their livelihoods, and had their properties destroyed due to the flood.

The controlled release of water from the Akosombo Dam, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA), was intended to prevent potential overtopping of the dam. However, it led to increased water flow in the Volta River, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas along its course, affecting communities such as Mepe, Battor, Sogakope Mafi, Adidome, Ada, and others.

They have encouraged and called upon the public to contribute donations to support these communities during this challenging time. These celebrities and many others aim to alleviate the plight and struggles of those affected by the Akosombo spillage.

Reymond Awusei Johnson
