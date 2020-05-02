A team of police officers led by COP Ken Yeboah uncovered the headless bodies in a bush at a village called Sakyikrom in the Eastern Region.

The three human parts discovered were that of two males and a female, all without their heads.

READ ALSO: 4 Royals arrested for enstooling chief despite ban on public gathering

The suspects, one of whom is reportedly a fetish priest, have been identified as 40-year-old Power One and 36-year-old Famous.

Adomfmonline reports that the suspects took the police to the scene to point the very spots where the bodies had been buried.

Meanwhile, the Police also retrieved fresh human head, skulls and other human parts tied in a polythene bag, after a search.

The police said the suspects will be transferred to Accra for further investigations to be conducted into the matter.