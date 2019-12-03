The suspects, Seth Kofi Laine and Fred Sasu, were arrested at Tse-Addo, near La in Accra.

The Police said they were arrested holding what looked like a human skull and the bones of animals.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge, confirmed the arrests in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

DSP Afia Tenge said the La District Police moved to arrest the suspects after they received a tip off.

According to her, the police will process the two suspects for court when their investigations are concluded.

“The police proceeded to this area and found this man who claimed he was a licenced fetish priest,” the Police PRO explained.

“He had something like skeletal parts of human remains so he was arrested and what was believed to be a skull was found with him.”

Meanwhile, the fetish priest is quoted as saying that he inherited the suspected human parts from his grandfather.