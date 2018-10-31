news

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said that the lifetime ban imposed by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) on former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is too harsh.

He said other people have done worse yet FIFA didn't ban them for life.

Yesterday, the world's football governing body handed a life ban to Mr Nyantakyi after the adjudicating chamber of FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee found him guilty of multiple ethical violations.

Additionally, he has been fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (over GHS 2.4million).

Speaking on Peace FM, the veteran journalist disagreed with the punishment and said former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and others did worse yet they didn't get lifetime bans.

"It appears to me the ban is too harsh. Sepp Blatter, how many years was he banned, and one other person I know it wasn’t for life. And you ban Nyantakyi for life, after that, you say he should pay 500,000 Swiss Francs”, Baako said.

He also called on Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was implicated after an expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the rot in Ghanaian football, not to pay the fine.

"If I were to be him, I will not pay. Will there be sanction if he doesn’t pay? You have banned the person for life… If you were to ban me for ten years in default banning for life, I mean it makes sense. But you have banned me for life relative to sports administration, management etc after that you want me to pay 500,000 Swiss Francs….. You have banned me for life that is the maximum,’ he said.

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas petitioned FIFA to investigate allegations of corruption against the former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, which were captured in a documentary titled Number12.