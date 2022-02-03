Fight against cancer: Dr. Edjah Nduom's lovely moment with US President Joe Biden

Speaking at the launch of the federal Cancer Moonshot Research Programme on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Biden said "Doctor, I love you"

He said the goal of the programme was to cut cancer’s death rates by at least 50% and to improve the experiences of those battling it. He called the initiative a "presidential priority" and said its goals were achievable thanks to scientific breakthroughs during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, "Just as we harnessed science to develop cutting-edge COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, we will bring a sense of urgency in the fight against cancer."

On the part of Dr. Nduom, he introduced Joe Biden's announcement at the White House as a call on him in the country's "patient advocate-in-chief".

"From my vantage point, as a neurosurgeon scientist, constantly thinking of ways to treat cancer patients, to fight cancer, and seeing countless patients every year, I can confidently say this is the most exciting moment in history of our field," he stated.

Speaking to the U.S.-based WSBTV, Dr. Nduom said Joe Biden's Moonshot programme is a great victory for early detection of cancer.

"I think we can do better for patients like Beau Biden, for Jovita Moore. I know we can and what we need to get better outcomes for them is new treatments," he explained.

He stated: "And the way we get to new treatments, dramatically new treatments, is by taking a leap of faith and by coming up with new approaches. Things we haven’t thought of before and approaching these cancers in a completely new way. And this Moonshot Initiative is what is going to give us the resources to do that."

Dr. Edjah Nduom is a neurosurgeon in the United States of America. He is the first black to chair the Young Neurosurgeons Committee of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

He completed his neurosurgical residency training with the Department of Neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia in 2013.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 2002 and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006, winning many awards over his academic career.

He has authored or co-authored 8 peer-reviewed manuscripts regarding the care of neurosurgical patients, as well as three book chapters and serves as a reviewer for neuro-oncology journals.