Fijai SHS headmaster interdicted for charging illegal fees under free SHS

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School in the Western region has been interdicted from office for charging illegal fees.

The Headmaster Kenneth Agbomodze has been asked by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

The GES in a statement said his interdiction is pending investigation as the investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to management.

It said the Management of GES has interdicted Kenneth Agbomodze, Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School with immediate effect, pending further investigation into an alleged collection of illegal fees in the school.

Agbornodze is to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

It added that the investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to Management.

