Fijai SHS headmaster interdicted for charging illegal fees under free SHS

It said the Management of GES has interdicted Kenneth Agbomodze, Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School with immediate effect, pending further investigation into an alleged collection of illegal fees in the school.

Pulse Ghana

Agbornodze is to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.