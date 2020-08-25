The funeral rites of Sir John would take place at his hometown Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after an illness.

He was 63-years-old. When he returned to Accra, he fell ill and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Sir John recently lost a sister of his and went to perform the one-week rites at his hometown, Sakora Wonoo.