RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Final year student of Tweneboa Kodua SHS jumps to death

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A final year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region is reported to have lost his life after jumping a wall.

SHS student Edward Duut
SHS student Edward Duut

The deceased aged 19-year-old known as Edward Duut died after falling on his chest after attempting to escape from a teacher who was on routine monitoring during prep hours.

Recommended articles

Reports stated that he [Edward Duut] jumped the wall together with other students who were also running helter-skelter but did not land well on the ground and sustained injuries in the process.

He was rushed to the hospital to the Kumawu Polyclinic but died.

The Sekyere-Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Agyeman Prempeh confirmed the incident and said no one has been arrested in connection with the death.

He told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM that investigation was underway.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kidnapped 'Taadi' woman was never pregnant - Western Regional Minister

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah(left) and the pregnant woman

Police officer Lance Corporal Agbeko grabs another humanitarian award

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko

My wife returned without her pregnancy – Husband of missing Takoradi woman

Found Takoradi pregnant woman

‘There are records to prove missing pregnant woman frequented Takoradi Hospital’ - Hosp. Administrator

Photo of the lady who went missing for 5-days.