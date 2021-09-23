The deceased aged 19-year-old known as Edward Duut died after falling on his chest after attempting to escape from a teacher who was on routine monitoring during prep hours.
Final year student of Tweneboa Kodua SHS jumps to death
A final year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region is reported to have lost his life after jumping a wall.
Reports stated that he [Edward Duut] jumped the wall together with other students who were also running helter-skelter but did not land well on the ground and sustained injuries in the process.
He was rushed to the hospital to the Kumawu Polyclinic but died.
The Sekyere-Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Agyeman Prempeh confirmed the incident and said no one has been arrested in connection with the death.
He told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM that investigation was underway.
