This follows President Akufo-Addo’s announcement that schools will be opened to only final year students, as the country begins the first phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

This is to enable the final-year students in the Junior High School (JHS), Senior High School (SHS) and universities prepare for their exit examinations.

JHS’ will reopen on Monday, June 29, 2020; SHS’ on Monday, June 22, 2020; and tertiary institutions on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Education Ministry PRO Vincent Ekow Essafuah

PRO of the Education Ministry, Vincent Ekow Essafuah, said parents must ensure that their wards are healthy before they allow them to resume school.

“It is the responsibility of the parents to take care of their kids. If you suspect a case of fever, malaria, or any kind of sickness, it is of your own interest not to send your child to school because you may not know what the cause may be,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“So it is important that parents understand that they must make sure they feel safe before they can send them to school. We are not in normal times.”

Mr. Essafuah further stated that students who are unwell can use online and other digital platforms to prepare for their exams.

“However, the online classes are still ongoing. So what was available for them before the reopening of schools should still be used.

“But we cannot take care of the health situations of the kids while they are home. It is the sole responsibility of the parents. However, if they are in school, then teachers, who serve as loco parents, will now have to report the issue to any of the health directorates around,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) is advocating for boarding students to be allowed to carry phones to school in order to enhance constant communication with their parents.