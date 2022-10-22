RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Finance Ministry - Staff level agreement to be reached within the shortest possible time

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ministry of Finance says the Government of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a clear path toward the final details of a program with the goal of reaching a Staff-Level Agreement by the end of the year.

IMF Boss meets with Akuffo Addo
After meetings between the Government and the IMF advancing negotiations towards a Fund-supported Program in Washington (D.C) on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

In a statement released, the Ministry stated that “a pathway towards fiscal sustainability has also been extensively discussed, and the Government of Ghana and the IMF remain fully committed to the goal of reaching a Staff-Level Agreement on a Program within the shortest possible time.”

The Ministry indicated in pursuance of the Staff-Level Agreement, negotiations with the IMF will continue in Accra, as the IMF team is expected within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has expressed its gratitude to the IMF, the World Bank, bilateral partners, and external investors for their continuous support even as the country goes through a tough time.

Furthermore, “the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana thank the people of Ghana for their forbearance in what is undoubtedly a troubling and challenging time for our economy, and economies globally. The government will continue to work with a fierce sense of urgency, to stabilize the economy and place it back on a firm trajectory of growth.”

The Ministry has indicated it will continue to provide regular updates and further details on the country’s economic program to the public immediately they become available.

“These updates will be posted on the Ministry’s website, under a section titled IMF Program updates,” the statement read.

