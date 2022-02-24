In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it said the country is engaging other authorities to devise a plan to get Ghanaians out of Ukraine.
Find shelter as we engage authorities over your evacuation - Govt to Ghanaians in Ukraine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured Ghanaians in Ukraine to find places of shelter as it plans on evacuating them.
In the statement, it said, “The Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine.”
It thus asked them to stay safe “as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures”.
Ghanaians living or schooling in Ukraine are shocked at the seeming silence of the Ghanaian government on their conditions in the country following the tensions.
Dr. Araba Maame Arkoah, a medical doctor in Ukraine in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said, "We are asking ourselves if the government of Ghana has not heard what is happening here?
"We keep getting scared, we really need the help of government. As it stands now, we need to come home. I’m scared, very scared, everybody around me is scared."
Russia has started a large-scale military attack on Ukraine, its southern neighbour, on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
There are reports of attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure across the country, and Russian convoys entering from all directions.
Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. This area is home to many Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Parts of it has been occupied and run by Russian-backed rebels since 2014.
