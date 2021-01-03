It is estimated that the fire has caused losses of GH¢700,000.

The General Manager for Tibzaa Farms, Alhaji Mahama Sintari in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said "We have invested with our partners close to GH¢700,000 and out of that, 300 acres have been lost. That is quite substantial considering the Northern Region and how poverty is endemic. For me, that is a significant worry because this appears to be an annual event that occurs and farmers are left to throw their hands in the air."

The cause of the fire is unknown, some believe the dry weather conditions might have triggered the fire outbreak.