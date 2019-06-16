Fire destroys cosmetic products at Kasoa Walatu

The fire, which occurred at about 2 a.m. at the weekend, destroyed the cosmetic products and other items running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

It took the intervention of personnel from the Gomoa Budumburam Fire Station to put out the fire after fruitless efforts from Alhaji Mensah’s household.

Blasts

Narrating the incident to the Daily Graphic, the wife of Alhaji Mensah, Hajia Amina Abdallah Mensah, said “we were awoken by blasts from the warehouse while we were asleep. When we rushed out, we saw the warehouse, which is on the same compound with our residence, on fire”.

She said after calling the Fire Service, members of her household then tried to put out the fire before the Fire Service personnel arrived.

Hajia Mensah, who put the cost of destroyed items at about GH¢500,000, said she had been greatly affected by the destruction since she had a number of clients she supplied the items to.

Having received some goods from her suppliers, she said she was waiting for the end of the Ramadan to also supply her clients in the Kasoa area, only to be hit by the fire.

Cause

“Honestly I don’t know what caused the fire. When we woke up we just saw it on top of the building. I am devastated as I talk to you. People are expecting the goods but now we can’t supply,” she said.

Hajia Mensah prayed that the companies that supplied her with goods would sympathise with her and give her time to overcome the trauma she was going through.

For his part, Alhaji Mensah described the incident as a big blow to his family since it meant that he and his wife would have to find money to pay for the goods they recently took delivery of and others.

The fire outbreak was so serious that it took more than two days for the debris from the fire outbreak to be evacuated and swept away.

Credit: Graphic Online