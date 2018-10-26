Fire guts 50 shops at Kumasi Central Market

news

Over 50 shops have been razed down by fire at the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that the fire started at noon on Thursday and destroyed a sizeable portion of the market.

Corn mill machines, bags of beans, bags of pepper, rubbers, clothes, earrings, and others were burnt in the inferno.

Eyewitnesses said the there was an explosion of some of the overheard wires at the market before the fire started.

READ ALSO: Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi

Victims are pleading with the National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO) to come to their aid and help them with some of their losses.

Properties amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis have been lost, according to reports.