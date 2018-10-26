Pulse.com.gh logo
Fire guts 50 shops at Kumasi Central Market

Kumasi Central Market fire play

Kumasi Central Market fire

Over 50 shops have been razed down by fire at the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that the fire started at noon on Thursday and destroyed a sizeable portion of the market.

Corn mill machines, bags of beans, bags of pepper, rubbers, clothes, earrings, and others were burnt in the inferno.

Eyewitnesses said the there was an explosion of some of the overheard wires at the market before the fire started.

Victims are pleading with the National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO) to come to their aid and help them with some of their losses.

Kumasi Central Market fire play

Kumasi Central Market fire

 

Properties amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis have been lost, according to reports.

