Fire guts Aboabo market in Tamale, about ten shops destroyed

The fire outbreak has left traders whose shops got burnt devastated as some of them say their sources of livelihood have been lost to the fire.

Firemen douse Aboabo market fire Pulse Ghana

One affected trader told Citi News: “most of my goods have been destroyed by the fire. I will need the government to support me back on my feet because I do not know where to start from.”

Another trader said: “This is very devastating. My goods are gone, and I will need to find money to bounce back. We need support.”

The Fire Service in the Northern Region went above and beyond to prevent the fire from spreading to other shops in the market despite challenges.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Northern Region, ADO II Baba Hudu decried lack of water, the only weapon without which firemen cannot do their work.

“Our challenge is water supply. The augmentation of water becomes a difficulty for us. We have to even invite private water tankers to supply or to augment the supply of water, meanwhile, we have two hydrants just lying close to the incident, but it is not working. They’ve even built on the other one. This is our challenge. Water is our weapon, without water it’s just like a farmer going to farm without a cutlass,” Hudu said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

As for the cause of the fire outbreak, he said investigations were underway but they suspected it might be electricity-related.

“We cannot tell the cause of the fire for now, but all indications are that it is electricity. But we are not confirming that yet until we commence investigations.”